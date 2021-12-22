WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 22, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

218 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.

* WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

