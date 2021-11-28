WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 28, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 236 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Seas 6 to 8 feet through lowering to 5 to 7 ft tonight. - FIRST EBB...Around 1145 AM Sunday. Seas to 10 ft with breakers possible. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 2 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather