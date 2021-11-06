WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 7, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 209 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...12 to 14 ft today through this evening, then10 to 12 ft later tonight through Sunday morning. - FIRST EBB...around 7 am today, with seas 15 ft with breakers. - SECOND EBB...Around 715 pm Saturday evening. Seas near 16 feet with breakers likely. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Combined seas 10 to 11 ft. Bar conditions rough. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 6 AM and 615 PM Saturday. The afternoon ebb will be very strong with breakers. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South 15 to 25 kt and seas 11 to 12 ft at 12 seconds. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.