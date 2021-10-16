WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 248 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...5 to 7 feet through early Sunday. - FIRST EBB...Around 215 AM Saturday, with seas near 10 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather