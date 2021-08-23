WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 23, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

238 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. Seas of up to 8 ft with

breakers likely during the strong ebb around 6 AM this morning.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather