WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 26, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

224 AM PDT Fri Mar 26 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 ft at 11 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 9 to 13 ft at 11

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Combined seas 10 feet. Bar conditions rough. Maximum ebb

currents will occur around 345 AM and 4 PM today.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

_____

