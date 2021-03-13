WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 14, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 230 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...around 3 feet through Saturday evening then building to 6 to 8 feet by early Sunday morning. - FIRST EBB...Around 445 AM this morning. Seas to 5 feet. - SECOND EBB...around 5 PM Saturday. Seas to 7 feet with breakers possible. - THIRD EBB...Around 615 AM Sunday. Seas to 10 feet with breakers possible. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather