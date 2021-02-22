WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 23, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 228 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 13 to 18 ft at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 13 to 18 ft at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Combined seas 12 to 15 feet. Bar conditions rough to severe. Maximum ebb currents will be around 100 PM Monday and 130 AM Tuesday. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 12 to 14 ft at 14 seconds. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PST early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PST early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather