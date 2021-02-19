WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 19, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

138 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

PST TODAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...6 to 8 ft through Saturday morning.

- FIRST EBB...Around 10 AM Friday, with seas near 10 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially

when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

