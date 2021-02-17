WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 17, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 246 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...12 ft this morning, then subsiding to 10 ft this afternoon and near 6 ft Wed evening. - Around 815 am Wed. Seas to 13 ft with breakers likely. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather