WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 3, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

254 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have eased below advisory criteria, so the advisory has been

cancelled.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 10

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Grenville to Cape Shoalwater

out 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

