WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 9, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

208 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 10 to 13 ft building to 15 to 18 ft on

Sunday. Bar conditions rough becoming severe with breakers on

Sunday. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 115 PM this

afternoon and 145 AM Sunday. The afternoon ebb will be strong.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...E wind 15 to 25 kt becoming SE 20 to 30 kt in the

afternoon.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East wind 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...SE wind 20 to 30 kt rising to 30 to 40 kt in the

afternoon. Combined seas 11 to 14 ft with a dominant period of

13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 2 AM

PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...SE wind 20 to 30 kt rising to 30 to 40 kt in the

afternoon. Combined seas 11 to 14 ft with a dominant period of

13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 2 AM

PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...SE wind 20 to 30 kt rising to 30 to 40 kt in the

afternoon. Combined seas 11 to 14 ft with a dominant period of

13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 2 AM

PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM

PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast wind rising to 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 2 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast wind rising to 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...From noon today to 2 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...SE wind 20 to 30 kt rising to 30 to 40 kt in the

afternoon. Combined seas 11 to 14 ft with a dominant period of

13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 2 AM

PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...SE wind 20 to 30 kt rising to 30 to 40 kt in the

afternoon. Combined seas 11 to 14 ft with a dominant period of

13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 2 AM

PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...SE wind 20 to 30 kt rising to 30 to 40 kt in the

afternoon. Combined seas 11 to 14 ft with a dominant period of

13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 2 AM

PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...SE wind 20 to 30 kt rising to 30 to 40 kt in the

afternoon. Combined seas 11 to 14 ft with a dominant period of

13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 2 AM

PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...SE wind 20 to 30 kt rising to 30 to 40 kt in the

afternoon. Combined seas 11 to 14 ft with a dominant period of

13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 2 AM

PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...SE wind 20 to 30 kt rising to 30 to 40 kt in the

afternoon. Combined seas 11 to 14 ft with a dominant period of

13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 2 AM

PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast wind rising to 15 to 25 kt this afternoon.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From noon today to 2 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

