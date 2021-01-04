WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 5, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

211 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 15 to 18 feet. Bar conditions severe.

Maximum ebb currents will occur around 800 AM and 800 PM

Monday.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING

TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 kt and

seas 17 to 20 ft at 18 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

west winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 16 to 19 ft at 18 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 AM PST this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 4 AM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 5 PM PST

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 5 PM PST

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING

TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt and

seas 14 to 15 ft at 17 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

seas 13 to 15 ft at 18 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 AM PST this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 4 AM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 5 PM PST

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 5 PM PST

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING

TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt and

seas 14 to 15 ft at 17 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

seas 13 to 15 ft at 18 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 AM PST this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 4 AM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

