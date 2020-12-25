WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 26, 2020 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 307 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...8 to 10 ft through early this morning, then building to 10 to 12 ft through Saturday. - FIRST EBB...Around 145 PM Friday. Seas near 14 feet. - SECOND EBB...Around 200 AM Saturday. Seas near 14 feet. - THIRD EBB...Around 230 PM Saturday. Seas near 14 feet. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather