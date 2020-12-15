WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 230 AM PST Tue Dec 15 2020 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Seas 13 to 15 ft, building near 20 ft later today. Seas holding near 20 ft tonight through Wed morning. - FIRST EBB...around 5 am today. Seas near 17 ft with breakers likely. - SECOND EBB...Very strong ebb around 5 pm today. Seas near 20 ft with breakers. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather