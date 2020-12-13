WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 14, 2020 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 200 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Seas 7 ft early Sunday morning, building to 15 ft Sunday afternoon and 17 ft Sunday night. - FIRST EBB...Around 315 AM Sunday. Seas to 9 ft. - SECOND EBB...Very strong ebb around 330 PM Sunday. Seas to 15 ft with breakers likely. - THIRD EBB...Around 4 AM Monday. Seas to 19 ft with breakers possible. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather