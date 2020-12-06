WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 6, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
259 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 AM PST
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...Seas 9 ft through Sun night.
- FIRST EBB...Around 845 AM Sun morning. Seas to 11 ft.
- SECOND EBB...Around 845 PM Sun evening. Seas to 13 ft with
breakers possible.
- THIRD EBB...Around 10 AM Mon morning. Seas to 14 ft.
.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 11 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather