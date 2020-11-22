WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 23, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
231 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...around 4 ft this morning, then building to 8 ft
this afternoon. Seas holding around 10 ft tonight into Mon.
- FIRST EBB...Around 1045 am today, with seas near 7 ft.
- SECOND EBB...Around 11 pm tonight, with seas near 12 ft.
- THIRD EBB...Around 1145 am Mon, with seas near 14 ft.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to noon PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
