WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 18, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
323 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...Seas 8 ft, building Tuesday morning to around
15 ft with breakers likely. Seas then subside Tuesday evening
to around 12 ft and then subside further to around 9 ft early
Wednesday morning.
- FIRST EBB...Around 6 AM Tuesday. Seas to 10 feet.
- SECOND EBB...Very strong. Around 615 PM Tuesday. Seas to 16
feet with breakers likely.
- THIRD EBB...Around 645 AM Wednesday. Seas to 12 feet with
breakers possible.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
