WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 14, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
1134 PM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt and
seas 13 to 18 ft at 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,
west winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 15 to 19 ft at 13 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon to 10 PM PST Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Combined seas 13 to 15 feet, with breakers likely
around the ebbs. Bar conditions rough to severe. Maximum ebb
currents will occur around 315 AM and 330 PM Saturday. The
afternoon ebb will be very strong.
* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Maximum ebb currents will occur
around 315 AM and 330 PM Saturday. The afternoon ebb will be
very strong.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 13 to 14 ft at 13
seconds.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO
MIDNIGHT PST SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt. For the
Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 AM PST Saturday. For the
Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM Saturday to midnight PST
Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
Winds in the advisory area have fallen below criteria.
