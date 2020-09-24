WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

241 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 12 to 14 ft at 15

seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 12 to 14 ft. Bar conditions rough with

breakers possible. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 1115

AM and 1130 PM today.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to

25 kt and seas 15 to 17 ft at 15 seconds. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 15 to 17 ft at

13 seconds. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 30 to 40 kt and

seas 15 to 20 ft at 14 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM to 11 PM PDT

Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PDT Friday.

For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands,

Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

