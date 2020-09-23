WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 24, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
215 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 PM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...4 to 6 ft this morning building to 10 to 12 ft
this afternoon.
- FIRST EBB...Around 1015 AM Wednesday. Seas to 8 ft.
- SECOND EBB...Around 1045 PM Wednesday. Seas to 14 ft.
- THIRD EBB...Around 1130 AM Thursday. Seas to 15 ft.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially
when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
