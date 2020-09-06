WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 7, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
258 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
