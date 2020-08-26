WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

247 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25

kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25

kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT early

this morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM

this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

_____

