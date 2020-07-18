WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

312 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds and seas have eased.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

