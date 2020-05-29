WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020



SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

147 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM

PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...7 ft Friday night subsiding to 5 ft Saturday

morning.

- FIRST EBB...Around 1015 AM Friday. Seas to 11 ft with breakers

possible.

- SECOND EBB...Around 1130 PM Friday. Seas to 10 ft.

- THIRD EBB...Around 1130 AM Saturday. Seas to 8 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 2 PM

PDT this afternoon. Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this

evening to 1 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.



