WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 3, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
230 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...5 to 6 ft, but rising to around 7 ft Monday
night.
- FIRST EBB...Around 930 AM Mon. Seas to 8 ft.
- SECOND EBB...Around 10 PM Mon. Seas to 10 ft.
- THIRD EBB...Around 1045 AM Tue. Seas to 11 ft.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
_____
