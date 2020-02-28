WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 28, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

1105 PM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 9 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 10 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...6 to 8 ft, building to around 10 ft Friday

night.

- FIRST EBB...Around 730 AM Friday morning. Seas to 10 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Around 730 PM Friday. Seas to 11 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 5 AM to 9 AM PST Friday.

Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

