WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

245 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have eased.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 9 to 10 feet at 14

seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 14

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 14

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 14

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 14

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 14

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 14

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 10 to 12 feet. Bar conditions rough. The

maximum ebb currents will occur around 230 PM today and 3 AM

tonight. The afternoon ebb will be strong.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially

when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have eased.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...10 to 12 feet through Friday morning.

- FIRST EBB...Around 230 AM Thursday. Seas to 14 ft with breakers

possible.

- SECOND EBB...Strong ebb around 245 PM Thursday. Seas to 15 ft

with breakers possible.

- THIRD EBB...Around 315 AM Friday. Seas to 13 ft with breakers

possible.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather