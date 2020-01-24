WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 25, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

129 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Around 10 to 12 ft building to near 14 ft

Friday evening.

- FIRST EBB...Around 415 AM Friday. Seas to 15 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Strong ebb around 430 PM Friday. Seas to 17 ft

with breakers.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

