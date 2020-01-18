WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

249 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas

15 to 20 feet at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 14 to 18 feet at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 10 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

south winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 12 to 13 feet at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST

this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM

PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...East winds 30 to 40 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 40 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM

PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 40 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM

PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 13 to 15 ft. Bar conditions rough to

severe.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Maximum ebb currents will occur around 11

AM this morning and 1130 PM tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 40 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM

PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

_____

