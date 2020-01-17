WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 17, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

252 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING

TO 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 30 to 45 kt and seas

13 to 18 feet at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM

PST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this

morning to 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, East Entrance U.

S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Northern Inland Waters

Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

_____

