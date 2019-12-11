WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

248 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

11 to 16 feet at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 10 to 15 feet at 18 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 40 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

