WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

412 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM to 5 PM PDT this

afternoon. A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 1 AM

to 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* General seas...Seas near 9 ft today, then 6 to 8 ft by early

Thursday.

* FIRST EBB...Around 3 PM Wednesday. Seas around 10 ft with

breakers possible.

* SECOND EBB...Strong ebb around 315 AM Thursday. Seas around 11

ft with breakers possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are

expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

_____

