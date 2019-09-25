WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
412 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 5 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 5 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM to 5 PM PDT this
afternoon. A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 1 AM
to 5 AM PDT Thursday.
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* General seas...Seas near 9 ft today, then 6 to 8 ft by early
Thursday.
* FIRST EBB...Around 3 PM Wednesday. Seas around 10 ft with
breakers possible.
* SECOND EBB...Strong ebb around 315 AM Thursday. Seas around 11
ft with breakers possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are
expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
