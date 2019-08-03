https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/WA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-14277942.php
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 3, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
309 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Winds have eased below advisory criteria.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Winds have eased below advisory criteria.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Winds have eased below advisory criteria.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments