WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 22, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
253 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from noon today to 5 PM PDT
Tuesday.
* WIND...West 15 to 25 knots early this morning then easing before
increasing again to 15 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from noon today to 5 PM PDT
Tuesday.
* WIND...West 15 to 25 knots early this morning then easing before
increasing again to 15 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from noon today to 5 PM PDT
Tuesday.
* WIND...West 15 to 25 knots early this morning then easing before
increasing again to 15 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from noon today to 5 PM PDT
Tuesday.
* WIND...West 15 to 25 knots early this morning then easing before
increasing again to 15 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM
PDT this evening.
* WIND AND WAVES...West to northwest 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM
PDT this evening.
* WIND AND WAVES...West to northwest 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather