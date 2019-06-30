WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 1, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

815 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT

Monday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in

effect from Monday afternoon through late Monday night.

* WIND AND WAVES...West winds 15 to 25 knots this evening and 25

to 35 knots Monday night. Wind waves 2 to 4 feet this evening

and 4 to 7 feet Monday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT

Monday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in

effect from Monday afternoon through late Monday night.

* WIND AND WAVES...West winds 15 to 25 knots this evening and 25

to 35 knots Monday night. Wind waves 2 to 4 feet this evening

and 4 to 7 feet Monday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT

Monday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in

effect from Monday afternoon through late Monday night.

* WIND AND WAVES...West winds 15 to 25 knots this evening and 25

to 35 knots Monday night. Wind waves 2 to 4 feet this evening

and 4 to 7 feet Monday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT

Monday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in

effect from Monday afternoon through late Monday night.

* WIND AND WAVES...West winds 15 to 25 knots this evening and 25

to 35 knots Monday night. Wind waves 2 to 4 feet this evening

and 4 to 7 feet Monday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather