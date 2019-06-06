WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

228 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR CONDITIONS FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM

TODAY...

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* GENERAL SEAS...3 to 4 ft today through Friday.

* FIRST EBB...very strong ebb around 730 am today. Seas near 8 ft

with breakers.

* SECOND EBB...around 815 pm today. Seas 6 ft.

* THIRD EBB...very strong ebb around 815 am Friday. Seas near 7

ft with breakers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

_____

