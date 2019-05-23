WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 23, 2019

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

305 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM

PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT

Friday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* WIND...West 20 to 30 knots tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WAVES/SEAS...Northwest swell 9 feet through tonight. Combined

seas 11 to 16 feet Friday.

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots, rising to 25 to 35 knots

Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM PDT

Friday.

* WIND/SEAS...Northwest 15 to 30 knots tonight and Friday. Wind

waves 3 to 5 feet. Northwest swell 7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

