WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 23, 2019
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
305 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
PDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT
Friday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND...West 20 to 30 knots tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WAVES/SEAS...Northwest swell 9 feet through tonight. Combined
seas 11 to 16 feet Friday.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots, rising to 25 to 35 knots
Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
PDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM PDT
Friday.
* WIND/SEAS...Northwest 15 to 30 knots tonight and Friday. Wind
waves 3 to 5 feet. Northwest swell 7 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
