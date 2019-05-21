https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/WA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-13865800.php
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 21, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
313 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* General seas...6 to 8 feet through Tuesday evening.
* FIRST EBB...Strong ebb around 7 AM Tuesday. Seas to 10 feet
with breakers likely.
* SECOND EBB...Around 745 PM Tuesday. Seas to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
