WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 19, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
245 AM PDT Sun May 19 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IS CANCELLED...
Seas have fallen below criteria. As such...the advisory has been
cancelled.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 AM PDT
MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from noon today to 5 AM PDT Monday.
* WIND...West at 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM
PDT Monday.
* WIND...West to Northwest at 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
