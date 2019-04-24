WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 24, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
244 AM PDT Wed Apr 24 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Small craft advisory winds have largely ended across the Northern
Inland Waters.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 8 AM PDT this morning.
* WIND...West to northwest wind 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 8 AM PDT this morning.
* WIND...West to northwest wind 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WIND...West to northwest wind 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WIND...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WIND...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WIND...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WIND...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WIND...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WIND...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 8 AM PDT this morning.
* WIND...West to northwest wind 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 8 AM PDT this morning.
* WIND...West to northwest wind 15 to 25 knots.
_____
