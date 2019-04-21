WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 21, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

240 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WIND...West wind 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WIND...West wind 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Monday.

* WIND...South wind 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Monday.

* WIND...South wind 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Monday.

* WIND...South wind 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Monday.

* WIND...South wind 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM to 5 PM PDT Monday.

* WIND...South wind 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM to 5 PM PDT Monday.

* WIND...South wind 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

