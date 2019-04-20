WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

244 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM

PDT Sunday.

* WIND...Winds early this morning will drop below small craft

advisory. Winds are expected to increase again this afternoon

from the west at 15 to 25 knots, prompting another small craft

advisory.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Winds have dropped below small craft advisory and are expected to

remain so for the remainder of today.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather