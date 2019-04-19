WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 19, 2019
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
252 AM PDT Fri Apr 19 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Saturday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND...West 15 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Saturday.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 11 PM
PDT Saturday.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 11 PM
PDT Saturday.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* COMBINED SEAS...6 to 8 feet except building to 10 feet during
the maximum ebb current this morning.
* BAR CONDITION...Moderate.
* FIRST EBB...Very strong...515 AM this morning.
* SECOND EBB...530 PM this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to
midnight PDT tonight.
* WIND...West 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Saturday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND...West 15 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Saturday.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
