WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 8, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

259 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 5 PM this

afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* GENERAL SEAS...8 to 10 ft, then near 8 ft later today through

early Tuesday.

* FIRST EBB...Strong ebb around 715 AM Monday. Seas to 12 ft with

breakers likely.

* SECOND EBB...Around 730 PM Monday. Seas temporarily building to

10 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

