WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 17, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
258 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM
TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* GENERAL SEAS...Around 8 feet through Sunday night.
* FIRST EBB...Around 245 PM Sunday. Seas building to 10 feet with
breakers possible.
* SECOND EBB...Around 330 AM Monday. Seas building to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
