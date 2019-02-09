WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

306 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO

10 AM PST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 6 AM to 10 AM PST

Sunday.

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* General seas...Around 8 to 10 ft through tonight, decreasing

to 7 ft Sunday morning.

* FIRST EBB...Around 715 PM this evening. Seas building to 12

ft.

* SECOND EBB...Around 8 AM Sunday. Seas building to 10 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

