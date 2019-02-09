WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
306 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO
10 AM PST SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 6 AM to 10 AM PST
Sunday.
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* General seas...Around 8 to 10 ft through tonight, decreasing
to 7 ft Sunday morning.
* FIRST EBB...Around 715 PM this evening. Seas building to 12
ft.
* SECOND EBB...Around 8 AM Sunday. Seas building to 10 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
