WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

245 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

* COMBINED SEAS...12 to 14 feet subsiding to 10 to 12 feet mid

morning and to 8 or 9 feet tonight.

* BAR CONDITION...Rough until 6 PM.

* FIRST EBB...330 AM this morning.

* SECOND EBB...400 PM this afternoon. Very strong ebb with

breakers possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* SEAS...West swell 14 to 17 feet.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...12 to 13 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* SEAS...West swells 15 to 19 feet overnight becoming 10 to 13

feet late this morning.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...11 to 13 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* SEAS...West swells 15 to 19 feet overnight becoming 10 to 13

feet late this morning.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...11 to 13 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* SEAS...West swells 15 to 19 feet overnight becoming 10 to 13

feet late this morning.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...11 to 13 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* SEAS...West swells 15 to 19 feet overnight becoming 10 to 13

feet late this morning.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...11 to 13 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* SEAS...West swells 15 to 19 feet overnight becoming 10 to 13

feet late this morning.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...11 to 13 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* SEAS...West swells 15 to 19 feet overnight becoming 10 to 13

feet late this morning.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...11 to 13 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST MONDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest winds will increase to 20 to 25 kts

this evening with waves up to 4 feet, mainly in the Strait of

Georgia. Winds and waves will decrease early Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

