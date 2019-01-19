WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

900 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Winds southwest 15 to 25 knots today easing

to south 5 to 15 knots this evening. Combined seas 11 to 13

feet today and 14 to 16 feet tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WIND...Westerly 15 to 25 knots...diminishing this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

3 AM PST SUNDAY...

* COMBINED SEAS...12 to 14 ft, except 14 to 16 ft during ebbs.

* BAR CONDITION...rough, except severe with breakers possible

around the ebbs.

* FIRST EBB...300 PM this afternoon. Very strong ebb.

* SECOND EBB...330 AM Sunday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WIND...Southerly 15 to 30 knots easing after noon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WIND...Southwest to west 15 to 25 knots...diminishing this

evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 30 knots...diminishing this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Southwest wind 15 to 25 knots this morning

then fall below 20 knots tonight. Combined seas 15 to 18 feet

will build to 17 to 22 feet tonight, then will slowly subside on

Sunday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Southwest wind 15 to 25 knots this morning

then fall below 20 knots tonight. Combined seas 15 to 18 feet

will build to 17 to 22 feet tonight, then will slowly subside on

Sunday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Southwest wind 15 to 25 knots this morning

then fall below 20 knots tonight. Combined seas 15 to 18 feet

will build to 17 to 22 feet tonight, then will slowly subside on

Sunday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Southwest wind 15 to 25 knots this morning

then fall below 20 knots tonight. Combined seas 15 to 18 feet

will build to 17 to 22 feet tonight, then will slowly subside on

Sunday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Southwest wind 15 to 25 knots this morning

then fall below 20 knots tonight. Combined seas 15 to 18 feet

will build to 17 to 22 feet tonight, then will slowly subside on

Sunday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Southwest wind 15 to 25 knots this morning

then fall below 20 knots tonight. Combined seas 15 to 18 feet

will build to 17 to 22 feet tonight, then will slowly subside on

Sunday.

